United Services Automobile Association Purchases 2,501 Shares of Rudolph Technologies Inc (NYSE:RTEC)

United Services Automobile Association increased its position in Rudolph Technologies Inc (NYSE:RTEC) by 1.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 217,236 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,501 shares during the period. United Services Automobile Association’s holdings in Rudolph Technologies were worth $6,002,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RTEC. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Rudolph Technologies by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,230,336 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $144,513,000 after buying an additional 608,376 shares during the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH purchased a new stake in shares of Rudolph Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $10,573,000. ARP Americas LP purchased a new stake in shares of Rudolph Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $5,890,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Rudolph Technologies by 131.2% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 327,016 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $9,035,000 after purchasing an additional 185,565 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Rudolph Technologies by 78.0% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 406,022 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $9,258,000 after purchasing an additional 177,888 shares during the last quarter. 95.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Rudolph Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Dougherty & Co lowered Rudolph Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. ValuEngine lowered Rudolph Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Rudolph Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.00.

Shares of Rudolph Technologies stock traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $26.22. 108 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 185,607. Rudolph Technologies Inc has a 12-month low of $18.13 and a 12-month high of $29.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $821.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.49, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 8.07 and a quick ratio of 5.70.

Rudolph Technologies (NYSE:RTEC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.07. Rudolph Technologies had a return on equity of 8.44% and a net margin of 11.55%. The firm had revenue of $61.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.56 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.51 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 20.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Rudolph Technologies Inc will post 1.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Rudolph Technologies

Rudolph Technologies, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and supports process control defect inspection and metrology, advanced packaging lithography, and process control software systems used by microelectronic device manufacturers. It offers process and yield management solutions used in bare silicon wafer production and processing facilities, and device packaging and test facilities through standalone systems for macro-defect inspection, packaging lithography, probe card test and analysis, and transparent and opaque thin film measurements.

