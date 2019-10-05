United Services Automobile Association Purchases 438 Shares of Caci International Inc (NYSE:CACI)

United Services Automobile Association raised its position in Caci International Inc (NYSE:CACI) by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 23,956 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 438 shares during the quarter. United Services Automobile Association’s holdings in Caci International were worth $4,901,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CACI. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Caci International in the second quarter valued at $24,890,000. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in shares of Caci International in the second quarter valued at $15,454,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Caci International by 6.6% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 624,635 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $127,793,000 after buying an additional 38,590 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in shares of Caci International by 623.9% in the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 33,277 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $6,808,000 after buying an additional 28,680 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Caci International by 30.7% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 67,216 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $13,778,000 after buying an additional 15,776 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.63% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Gregory G. Johnson sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.22, for a total transaction of $54,055.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,751 shares in the company, valued at $1,027,261.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Kenneth Asbury sold 14,050 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.53, for a total value of $2,943,896.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 51,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,702,792.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 15,411 shares of company stock valued at $3,237,888. 1.51% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE CACI opened at $228.41 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.68 billion, a PE ratio of 21.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.32. Caci International Inc has a fifty-two week low of $138.39 and a fifty-two week high of $235.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.49. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $220.10 and a 200-day moving average of $205.63.

Caci International (NYSE:CACI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The information technology services provider reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.12 by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. Caci International had a net margin of 5.33% and a return on equity of 11.61%. Caci International’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.05 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Caci International Inc will post 12.09 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on CACI shares. ValuEngine lowered Caci International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Caci International from $215.00 to $224.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $269.00 target price on shares of Caci International in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $258.00 price target on shares of Caci International in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. Finally, Cowen set a $233.00 price target on Caci International and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $234.18.

Caci International Profile

CACI International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information solutions and services in North America and internationally. The company offers business systems solutions in the areas of financial, human capital, asset and materials, and administrative management; develops, integrates, and operates command and control solutions; and develops and integrates solutions that deliver multi-level unified communications from the enterprise directly to and from the tactical edge.

