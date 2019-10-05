United States Cellular (NYSE:USM) Upgraded to “Hold” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of United States Cellular (NYSE:USM) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on USM. Morgan Stanley raised United States Cellular from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and increased their target price for the stock from $44.00 to $64.50 in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price objective on United States Cellular from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised United States Cellular from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $46.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, B. Riley reduced their price objective on United States Cellular from $50.00 to $42.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $51.58.

Shares of NYSE:USM traded up $1.98 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $35.37. The stock had a trading volume of 637,989 shares, compared to its average volume of 250,661. United States Cellular has a 12 month low of $32.78 and a 12 month high of $59.74. The company has a market capitalization of $3.07 billion, a PE ratio of 20.56, a PEG ratio of 24.40 and a beta of 0.82. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $36.43 and its 200 day moving average is $43.54. The company has a quick ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

United States Cellular (NYSE:USM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.06). United States Cellular had a return on equity of 3.46% and a net margin of 3.56%. The firm had revenue of $973.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.56 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that United States Cellular will post 1.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other United States Cellular news, CEO Kenneth R. Meyers sold 17,919 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.27, for a total transaction of $632,003.13. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 67,852 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,393,140.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Kenneth R. Meyers sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.07, for a total value of $1,412,100.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 99,726 shares in the company, valued at $4,694,102.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 79,357 shares of company stock valued at $3,377,164. 0.62% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in United States Cellular by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,673,262 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $74,745,000 after purchasing an additional 61,420 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in United States Cellular by 3,853.2% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,653,220 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $73,849,000 after purchasing an additional 1,611,400 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in United States Cellular by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 816,256 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $36,465,000 after purchasing an additional 31,855 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in United States Cellular by 83.3% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 353,264 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $15,773,000 after purchasing an additional 160,551 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in United States Cellular by 27.3% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 330,398 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $14,759,000 after purchasing an additional 70,931 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.18% of the company’s stock.

United States Cellular Corporation provides wireless telecommunications services in the United States. The company offers postpaid and prepaid service plans with voice, messaging, and data usage option services; and smartphone messaging, data, and Internet services, which allow the customer to access the Web and social network sites, e-mail, text, picture, and video messaging, as well as to utilize GPS navigation, and browse and download various applications.

