Uniti Group (NASDAQ:UNIT) Upgraded by ValuEngine to Sell

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Uniti Group (NASDAQ:UNIT) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on UNIT. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Uniti Group from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Uniti Group from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the stock. Uniti Group presently has an average rating of Sell and a consensus price target of $12.57.

UNIT remained flat at $$7.25 during trading on Wednesday. 854,269 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,628,859. Uniti Group has a 1-year low of $6.93 and a 1-year high of $20.63. The firm has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.07. The business’s fifty day moving average is $7.79 and its 200 day moving average is $9.61.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 27th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.76%. Uniti Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.97%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Uniti Group during the third quarter worth $747,000. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Uniti Group by 702.8% during the second quarter. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. now owns 12,219 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 10,697 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Uniti Group by 50.8% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 28,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $268,000 after buying an additional 9,500 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Uniti Group during the second quarter worth $341,000. Finally, Griffin Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Uniti Group during the second quarter worth $28,000. Institutional investors own 77.27% of the company’s stock.

Uniti Group Company Profile

Uniti, an internally managed real estate investment trust, is engaged in the acquisition and construction of mission critical communications infrastructure, and is a leading provider of wireless infrastructure solutions for the communications industry. As of December 31, 2018, Uniti owns 5.5 million fiber strand miles, approximately 928 wireless towers, and other communications real estate throughout the United States and Latin America.

