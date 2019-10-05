Universal Health Realty Income Trust (NYSE:UHT) Downgraded to Sell at ValuEngine

ValuEngine lowered shares of Universal Health Realty Income Trust (NYSE:UHT) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

UHT stock traded down $0.33 on Wednesday, hitting $102.67. 27,241 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 50,041. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.38. Universal Health Realty Income Trust has a twelve month low of $58.70 and a twelve month high of $104.05. The business’s fifty day moving average is $98.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $87.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.69 and a beta of 0.75.

The firm also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 16th were paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 13th. This represents a yield of 2.8%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UHT. Personal Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in Universal Health Realty Income Trust during the second quarter worth approximately $41,000. Interactive Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Universal Health Realty Income Trust during the second quarter worth approximately $48,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Universal Health Realty Income Trust during the second quarter worth approximately $56,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in Universal Health Realty Income Trust during the second quarter worth approximately $70,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Universal Health Realty Income Trust during the second quarter worth approximately $86,000. Institutional investors own 66.12% of the company’s stock.

About Universal Health Realty Income Trust

Universal Health Realty Income Trust, a real estate investment trust, invests in healthcare and human service related facilities including acute care hospitals, rehabilitation hospitals, sub-acute care facilities, medical/office buildings, free-standing emergency departments and childcare centers. We have investments in sixty-nine properties located in twenty states.

