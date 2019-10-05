US Bancorp DE Raises Stake in Ecopetrol SA (NYSE:EC)

US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Ecopetrol SA (NYSE:EC) by 53.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,452 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,598 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Ecopetrol were worth $136,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ecopetrol in the 2nd quarter valued at about $48,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ecopetrol in the 1st quarter valued at about $109,000. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Ecopetrol in the 2nd quarter valued at about $196,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ecopetrol in the 2nd quarter valued at about $208,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ecopetrol by 132.4% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 12,592 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $226,000 after acquiring an additional 7,173 shares in the last quarter. 2.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Ecopetrol stock opened at $16.97 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.50 billion, a PE ratio of 9.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.56. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $16.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.30. Ecopetrol SA has a 12 month low of $15.21 and a 12 month high of $27.51.

Several analysts have weighed in on EC shares. Citigroup set a $19.80 price target on Ecopetrol and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. HSBC raised Ecopetrol from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $21.00 to $20.50 in a report on Thursday, September 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.33.

Ecopetrol SA operates as an integrated oil and gas company. The company operates through three segments: Exploration and Production; Transport and Logistics; and Refining, Petrochemical, and Biofuels. It produces crude oil and gas; and engages in the extraction, collection, treatment, storage, commercialization, and pumping.

