US Bancorp DE Trims Position in ASE Technology Holding Co Ltd (NYSE:ASX)

US Bancorp DE lessened its stake in shares of ASE Technology Holding Co Ltd (NYSE:ASX) by 15.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,113 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 5,670 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in ASE Technology were worth $123,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of ASE Technology by 180.2% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,298 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 5,337 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of ASE Technology in the 1st quarter valued at about $61,000. BSW Wealth Partners purchased a new position in shares of ASE Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at about $61,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ASE Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at about $73,000. Finally, Evergreen Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ASE Technology in the 1st quarter valued at about $180,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.33% of the company’s stock.

ASX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut ASE Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. ValuEngine cut ASE Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. HSBC upgraded ASE Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley cut ASE Technology from an “overweight” rating to an “equal” rating in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. Finally, Macquarie upgraded ASE Technology from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.38.

Shares of ASX opened at $4.64 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.04 billion, a PE ratio of 11.90, a PEG ratio of 6.08 and a beta of 0.95. ASE Technology Holding Co Ltd has a 1 year low of $3.46 and a 1 year high of $4.89.

ASE Technology (NYSE:ASX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The semiconductor company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.92 billion during the quarter. ASE Technology had a return on equity of 7.52% and a net margin of 4.10%. Analysts predict that ASE Technology Holding Co Ltd will post 0.25 EPS for the current year.

ASE Technology Holding Co, Ltd. provides a range of semiconductors packaging and testing, and electronic manufacturing services (EMS) in the United States, Taiwan, Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company offers packaging services, including flip-chip ball grid array (BGA), flip-chip chip scale package (fcCSP), advanced chip scale packages (aCSP), quad flat packages, thin quad flat packages, bump chip carrier and quad flat no-lead (QFN) packages, advanced QFN packages, plastic BGAs, high-band package on package, and 3D chip packages; stacked die solutions in various package types; and copper wire and silver bonding solutions, as well as module-based solutions.

