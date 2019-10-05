US Gold (USAU) and Its Peers Head-To-Head Analysis

US Gold (NASDAQ: USAU) is one of 55 public companies in the “Metal mining” industry, but how does it contrast to its competitors? We will compare US Gold to related companies based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability, valuation, institutional ownership, risk and earnings.

Volatility and Risk

US Gold has a beta of 0.97, suggesting that its stock price is 3% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, US Gold’s competitors have a beta of -0.77, suggesting that their average stock price is 177% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for US Gold and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score US Gold 0 0 1 0 3.00 US Gold Competitors 552 1540 1609 90 2.33

US Gold currently has a consensus target price of $2.70, indicating a potential upside of 197.55%. As a group, “Metal mining” companies have a potential upside of 78.47%. Given US Gold’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe US Gold is more favorable than its competitors.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares US Gold and its competitors top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio US Gold N/A -$8.05 million -2.06 US Gold Competitors $7.43 billion $1.41 billion 10.61

US Gold’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than US Gold. US Gold is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares US Gold and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets US Gold N/A -97.47% -93.69% US Gold Competitors -445.58% 15.78% 2.05%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

1.7% of US Gold shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 28.3% of shares of all “Metal mining” companies are owned by institutional investors. 12.1% of US Gold shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 7.8% of shares of all “Metal mining” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

US Gold competitors beat US Gold on 7 of the 13 factors compared.

About US Gold

U.S. Gold Corp. operates as a gold exploration and development company in the United States. It has a portfolio of development and exploration properties. The company's properties include the Copper King project, an advanced stage gold and copper exploration and development project located in southeast Wyoming; Keystone project, an exploration property on the Cortez Trend in Nevada; and the Gold Bar North project, a gold exploration property located in Eureka County, Nevada. The company is based in Elko, Nevada.

