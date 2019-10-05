US Xpress Enterprises (NYSE:USX) Upgraded to “Hold” by Zacks Investment Research

US Xpress Enterprises (NYSE:USX) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “U.S. Xpress Enterprises, Inc. provides transportation services. The Company offers long and medium haul, contract carriage and rail services. U.S. Xpress Enterprises, Inc. is based in TN, United States. “

USX has been the subject of several other reports. Stephens lowered US Xpress Enterprises from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 1st. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of US Xpress Enterprises in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, Bank of America lowered US Xpress Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.75.

NYSE USX traded up $0.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $4.47. 130,830 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 311,600. US Xpress Enterprises has a fifty-two week low of $3.37 and a fifty-two week high of $13.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $218.82 million and a PE ratio of 2.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.41.

US Xpress Enterprises (NYSE:USX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $413.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $426.58 million. US Xpress Enterprises had a net margin of 1.74% and a return on equity of 19.96%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.79 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that US Xpress Enterprises will post 0.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Jason Grear acquired 7,262 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $4.12 per share, with a total value of $29,919.44. Following the purchase, the chief accounting officer now owns 9,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,604.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Eric A. Peterson acquired 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $4.09 per share, for a total transaction of $102,250.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 238,284 shares in the company, valued at approximately $974,581.56. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 124,177 shares of company stock valued at $513,904. 34.85% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of USX. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of US Xpress Enterprises by 1,533.2% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 4,477 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new position in shares of US Xpress Enterprises in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Tranquility Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of US Xpress Enterprises in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $93,000. Cito Capital Group LLC bought a new position in shares of US Xpress Enterprises in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of US Xpress Enterprises by 631.6% in the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 21,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 18,720 shares in the last quarter. 36.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

U.S. Xpress Enterprises, Inc operates as an asset-based truckload carrier providing services primarily in the United States. It operates through two segments, Truckload and Brokerage. The Truckload segment offers asset-based truckload services, including the over-the-road and contract services. The Brokerage segment provides non-asset-based freight brokerage services.

