USA Truck (NASDAQ:USAK) Raised to Hold at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of USA Truck (NASDAQ:USAK) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on USAK. Zacks Investment Research upgraded USA Truck from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, July 13th. Cowen dropped their price objective on USA Truck from $17.00 to $13.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 26th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $16.00 price objective on USA Truck and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Stephens began coverage on USA Truck in a report on Monday, July 1st. They issued a buy rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $20.00.

Get USA Truck alerts:

NASDAQ USAK traded up $0.10 on Wednesday, hitting $8.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 41,681 shares, compared to its average volume of 100,075. USA Truck has a 52-week low of $7.31 and a 52-week high of $22.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.19. The firm has a market cap of $69.59 million, a P/E ratio of 5.20 and a beta of 1.42.

USA Truck (NASDAQ:USAK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The transportation company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.22). USA Truck had a return on equity of 14.27% and a net margin of 1.87%. The business had revenue of $133.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $138.20 million. On average, research analysts forecast that USA Truck will post 0.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Timothy W. Guin bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $8.17 per share, for a total transaction of $81,700.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 52,687 shares in the company, valued at approximately $430,452.79. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jason R. Bates bought 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $8.40 per share, with a total value of $126,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 118,155 shares in the company, valued at $992,502. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders bought 34,896 shares of company stock valued at $289,084. 6.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eidelman Virant Capital purchased a new position in shares of USA Truck in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of USA Truck in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Wolverine Trading LLC raised its stake in USA Truck by 181.4% during the second quarter. Wolverine Trading LLC now owns 11,158 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 24,858 shares during the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC raised its stake in USA Truck by 45.3% during the second quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 21,037 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $213,000 after buying an additional 6,560 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Callahan Advisors LLC raised its stake in USA Truck by 13.8% during the second quarter. Callahan Advisors LLC now owns 29,596 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $299,000 after buying an additional 3,600 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.66% of the company’s stock.

USA Truck Company Profile

USA Truck, Inc operates as a truckload carrier in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. The company operates through two segments, Trucking and USAT Logistics. The Trucking segment offers truckload motor carrier services as a medium to long-haul common and contract carrier; and dedicated freight services.

Read More: Short Selling Stocks and Day Traders



To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for USA Truck Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for USA Truck and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.