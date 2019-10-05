USDQ Price Reaches $1.00 (USDQ)

USDQ (CURRENCY:USDQ) traded 1.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on October 5th. One USDQ token can currently be purchased for $1.00 or 0.00012271 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Hotbit and BTC-Alpha. USDQ has a market cap of $5.49 million and $64,083.00 worth of USDQ was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, USDQ has traded 0.5% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get USDQ alerts:

Insight Chain (INB) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00004309 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.09 or 0.00075299 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.25 or 0.00396943 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Traceability Chain (TAC) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000049 BTC.

Eterbase (XBASE) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000061 BTC.

1SG (1SG) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00008927 BTC.

VegaWallet Token (VGW) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001297 BTC.

TouchCon (TOC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000067 BTC.

FNKOS (FNKOS) traded 13.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0071 or 0.00000087 BTC.

USDQ Token Profile

USDQ is a token. It was first traded on May 30th, 2019. USDQ’s total supply is 5,531,633 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,504,921 tokens. The official message board for USDQ is blog.platinum.fund. The official website for USDQ is usdq.platinum.fund. USDQ’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling USDQ

USDQ can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit and BTC-Alpha. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as USDQ directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade USDQ should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase USDQ using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for USDQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for USDQ and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.