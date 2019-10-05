Usio (NASDAQ:USIO) Downgraded to “Hold” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine lowered shares of Usio (NASDAQ:USIO) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. Barrington Research set a $5.00 price target on Usio and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Usio from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st.

Usio stock traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $1.90. The stock had a trading volume of 16,690 shares, compared to its average volume of 53,091. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market cap of $32.41 million, a P/E ratio of -6.13 and a beta of 1.49. Usio has a fifty-two week low of $1.38 and a fifty-two week high of $3.82.

Usio (NASDAQ:USIO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $7.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.03 million. Usio had a negative net margin of 15.16% and a negative return on equity of 40.21%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Usio will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Usio Company Profile

Usio, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated electronic payment processing services to merchants and businesses in the United States. The company offers various types of automated clearing house (ACH) processing; and credit, prepaid card, and debit card-based processing services. Its ACH processing services include Represented Check, a consumer non-sufficient funds check that is represented for payment electronically rather than through the paper check collection system; and Accounts Receivable Check Conversion, a consumer paper check payment, which is converted into an e-check.

