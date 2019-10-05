Vale (NYSE:VALE) Stock Rating Upgraded by ValuEngine

Vale (NYSE:VALE) was upgraded by stock analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. Clarkson Capital restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Vale in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. Deutsche Bank set a $15.00 price target on Vale and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. BNP Paribas upgraded Vale from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Vale from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Vale from $17.50 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 9th. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.37.

NYSE:VALE traded up $0.39 on Wednesday, hitting $11.45. 21,562,113 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 24,858,512. The stock has a market cap of $58.44 billion, a PE ratio of 6.19, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $11.23 and a 200-day moving average of $12.49. Vale has a fifty-two week low of $10.20 and a fifty-two week high of $16.02.

Vale (NYSE:VALE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.34). The firm had revenue of $9.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.31 billion. Vale had a return on equity of 21.11% and a net margin of 9.30%. As a group, analysts predict that Vale will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gould Asset Management LLC CA grew its stake in shares of Vale by 6.9% in the second quarter. Gould Asset Management LLC CA now owns 14,739 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $198,000 after buying an additional 950 shares in the last quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA boosted its holdings in Vale by 1.1% in the second quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 97,100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,307,000 after purchasing an additional 1,027 shares during the last quarter. GFS Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vale by 8.1% in the second quarter. GFS Advisors LLC now owns 15,545 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $209,000 after purchasing an additional 1,170 shares during the last quarter. American Beacon Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Vale in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Vale by 7.8% in the second quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 37,398 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $502,000 after purchasing an additional 2,713 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.44% of the company’s stock.

About Vale

Vale SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells iron ore and iron ore pellets for use as raw materials in steelmaking in Brazil and internationally. It operates through Ferrous Minerals, Coal, and Base Metals segments. The Ferrous Minerals segment produces and extracts iron ore and pellets, manganese, ferroalloys, and others ferrous products and services; and provides related logistic services.

