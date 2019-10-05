ValuEngine Downgrades Arcadis (OTCMKTS:ARCAY) to Sell

Arcadis (OTCMKTS:ARCAY) was downgraded by equities researchers at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

Shares of OTCMKTS:ARCAY remained flat at $$18.20 during trading on Wednesday. The stock had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 174. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.91. Arcadis has a fifty-two week low of $11.69 and a fifty-two week high of $21.30.

About Arcadis

Arcadis NV operates as a design and consultancy firm for natural and built assets worldwide. The company operates through Europe & Middle East, the Americas, Asia Pacific, and CallisonRTKL segments. It offers design, consultancy, engineering, project, and management services for various sectors. The company provides architectural design, landscape architecture, and performance driven architecture services; business advisory services for asset strategy and performance, business transformation and resiliency, investment and finance, and technology and information; and construction management and site supervision, cost management, program management, and project management services.

