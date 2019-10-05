ValuEngine Downgrades Collectors Universe (NASDAQ:CLCT) to Strong Sell

Collectors Universe (NASDAQ:CLCT) was downgraded by investment analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

NASDAQ CLCT traded down $0.16 on Wednesday, reaching $29.12. 89,742 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 67,796. Collectors Universe has a fifty-two week low of $10.01 and a fifty-two week high of $29.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $266.54 million, a P/E ratio of 25.38 and a beta of 1.07. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $26.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.54.

Collectors Universe (NASDAQ:CLCT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The business services provider reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter. Collectors Universe had a return on equity of 59.82% and a net margin of 13.77%. The company had revenue of $19.78 million for the quarter.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Collectors Universe by 69.8% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 904 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Collectors Universe in the first quarter valued at $210,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Collectors Universe in the second quarter valued at $298,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its position in Collectors Universe by 15.3% in the second quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 15,100 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $322,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Collectors Universe in the second quarter valued at $342,000. Institutional investors own 58.92% of the company’s stock.

Collectors Universe Company Profile

Collectors Universe, Inc provides authentication and grading services to dealers and collectors of coins, trading cards, event tickets, autographs, and historical and sports memorabilia in the United States. It operates through three segments: Coins, Trading Cards and Autographs, and Other High-End Collectibles.

