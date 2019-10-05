ValuEngine Downgrades NESTLE S A/S (OTCMKTS:NSRGY) to Sell

ValuEngine lowered shares of NESTLE S A/S (OTCMKTS:NSRGY) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on NSRGY. Deutsche Bank lowered shares of NESTLE S A/S from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, September 9th. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of NESTLE S A/S in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of NESTLE S A/S from a sector perform rating to an underperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NESTLE S A/S from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $116.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. NESTLE S A/S currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $108.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS NSRGY traded up $1.26 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $107.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 281,522 shares, compared to its average volume of 428,936. The stock has a market cap of $329.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.42. NESTLE S A/S has a one year low of $78.62 and a one year high of $114.87. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $109.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $102.54.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Weaver Consulting Group bought a new position in shares of NESTLE S A/S in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Ruggie Capital Group acquired a new stake in shares of NESTLE S A/S in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of NESTLE S A/S by 40.0% in the 2nd quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the period. Abner Herrman & Brock LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NESTLE S A/S in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Finally, Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NESTLE S A/S in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $206,000. 1.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NESTLE S A/S Company Profile

Nestlé SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food and beverage company. The company operates through Zone Europe, Middle East and North Africa; Zone Americas; Zone Asia, Oceania and sub-Saharan Africa; and Nestlé Waters segments. It offers baby foods under the Cerelac, Gerber, and NaturNes brands; bottled water under the Nestlé Pure Life, Perrier, Poland Spring, and S.Pellegrino brands; cereals under the Fitness, Nesquik, cheerios, and Lion Cereals brands; and chocolate and confectionery products under the KitKat, Nestle L'atelier, Nestle Toll House, Milkybar, Smarties, Quality Street, Aero, Garoto, Orion, and Cailler brands.

