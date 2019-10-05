ValuEngine Downgrades Nextera Energy Partners (NYSE:NEP) to Hold

Nextera Energy Partners (NYSE:NEP) was downgraded by equities research analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on NEP. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Nextera Energy Partners from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Nextera Energy Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Nextera Energy Partners from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on shares of Nextera Energy Partners from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Nextera Energy Partners presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.50.

Get Nextera Energy Partners alerts:

Shares of NYSE:NEP opened at $50.58 on Thursday. Nextera Energy Partners has a 52 week low of $39.35 and a 52 week high of $53.90. The company’s 50 day moving average is $51.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a market cap of $2.84 billion, a PE ratio of 17.38, a P/E/G ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.91.

Nextera Energy Partners (NYSE:NEP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The solar energy provider reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.97). Nextera Energy Partners had a negative net margin of 2.88% and a negative return on equity of 0.44%. The firm had revenue of $219.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $292.21 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Nextera Energy Partners will post 0.38 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NEP. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Nextera Energy Partners in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,155,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its holdings in Nextera Energy Partners by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 8,000,975 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $373,166,000 after acquiring an additional 337,264 shares in the last quarter. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Nextera Energy Partners by 18.4% in the 1st quarter. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC now owns 15,210 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $709,000 after acquiring an additional 2,360 shares in the last quarter. ELCO Management Co. LLC acquired a new position in Nextera Energy Partners in the 1st quarter valued at $328,000. Finally, Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC raised its holdings in Nextera Energy Partners by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC now owns 456,475 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $21,290,000 after acquiring an additional 4,233 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.45% of the company’s stock.

Nextera Energy Partners Company Profile

NextEra Energy Partners, LP acquires, owns, and manages contracted clean energy projects in the United States. It owns a portfolio of contracted renewable generation assets consisting of wind and solar projects with approximately 4,859 megawatts of capacity, as well as seven contracted natural gas pipeline assets.

Featured Article: Most Volatile Stocks

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Nextera Energy Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nextera Energy Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.