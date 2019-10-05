ValuEngine Downgrades Stewardship Financial (NASDAQ:SSFN) to Sell

Stewardship Financial (NASDAQ:SSFN) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

Stewardship Financial stock traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $15.62. 2,023 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 34,640. Stewardship Financial has a twelve month low of $8.20 and a twelve month high of $15.90. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market cap of $136.08 million, a PE ratio of 19.31 and a beta of 1.08.

Stewardship Financial (NASDAQ:SSFN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The bank reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter. Stewardship Financial had a return on equity of 8.66% and a net margin of 16.94%. The company had revenue of $8.10 million during the quarter.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SSFN. Chicago Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Stewardship Financial during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $6,068,000. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. acquired a new stake in Stewardship Financial during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,235,000. Gabelli Funds LLC acquired a new stake in Stewardship Financial during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,027,000. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in Stewardship Financial during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,009,000. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in Stewardship Financial during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,003,000. 30.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Stewardship Financial Company Profile

Stewardship Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Atlantic Stewardship Bank that provides various commercial and retail banking products and services for small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individuals. The company offers various deposits, such as personal and business checking accounts, time deposits, money market accounts, regular savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and term certificate accounts.

