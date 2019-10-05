ValuEngine Downgrades Sun Life Financial (NYSE:SLF) to Sell

Sun Life Financial (NYSE:SLF) (TSE:SLF) was downgraded by equities researchers at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

SLF has been the subject of several other research reports. Barclays restated a “hold” rating on shares of Sun Life Financial in a research note on Monday, August 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sun Life Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 4th. Evercore ISI restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Sun Life Financial in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Argus boosted their price target on Sun Life Financial from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.50.

Shares of SLF stock traded up $0.30 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $43.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 455,314 shares, compared to its average volume of 514,533. Sun Life Financial has a 52-week low of $31.49 and a 52-week high of $45.05. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $42.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.83. The stock has a market cap of $26.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.56 and a beta of 0.91.

Sun Life Financial (NYSE:SLF) (TSE:SLF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The financial services provider reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.30. Sun Life Financial had a return on equity of 13.37% and a net margin of 6.83%. The firm had revenue of $7.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.93 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.20 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Sun Life Financial will post 3.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new stake in Sun Life Financial during the third quarter valued at $76,000. UBS Group AG increased its position in Sun Life Financial by 23.7% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 476,011 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,688,000 after acquiring an additional 91,168 shares during the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new stake in Sun Life Financial during the second quarter valued at $31,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Sun Life Financial by 24.6% during the second quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,413,174 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $58,449,000 after acquiring an additional 279,121 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. increased its position in Sun Life Financial by 101.6% during the second quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 28,635,836 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,143,296,000 after acquiring an additional 14,428,268 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 40.04% of the company’s stock.

Sun Life Financial Company Profile

Sun Life Financial Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, wealth, and asset management solutions to individuals and corporate clients worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Sun Life Financial Canada, Sun Life Financial United States, Sun Life Financial Asset Management, Sun Life Financial Asia, and Corporate.

