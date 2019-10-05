ValuEngine Downgrades SVMK (NASDAQ:SVMK) to Sell

SVMK (NASDAQ:SVMK) was downgraded by investment analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on SVMK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $21.00 price target on shares of SVMK and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. SunTrust Banks reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of SVMK in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SVMK from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of SVMK from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. SVMK presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.13.

Shares of SVMK stock traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $18.11. The company had a trading volume of 524,596 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,472,147. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $17.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.19. SVMK has a one year low of $10.05 and a one year high of $19.82. The firm has a market cap of $2.41 billion and a PE ratio of -12.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09.

SVMK (NASDAQ:SVMK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.04. SVMK had a negative net margin of 59.16% and a negative return on equity of 25.79%. The firm had revenue of $75.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.72 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.02) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that SVMK will post -0.61 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Lora D. Blum sold 5,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.50, for a total value of $98,660.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, President Thomas E. Hale sold 25,794 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.30, for a total transaction of $446,236.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 272,639 shares of company stock worth $4,711,324. 26.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of SVMK. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in SVMK by 341.2% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,186,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,342,000 after purchasing an additional 10,971,548 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in SVMK by 297.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,801,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,295,000 after purchasing an additional 5,090,392 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in SVMK by 168.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,252,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,220,000 after purchasing an additional 3,925,894 shares in the last quarter. Miura Global Management LLC lifted its holdings in SVMK by 400.0% during the first quarter. Miura Global Management LLC now owns 3,500,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,735,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legion Partners Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in SVMK during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,477,000. 76.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SVMK Inc provides survey software products and purpose-built solutions that enable organizations to engage with their customers, employees, and the markets they serve in the United States and internationally. Its cloud-based SaaS platform helps individuals and organizations to design and distribute surveys that generate an average of approximately 20 million answered questions daily across approximately 190 countries and territories.

