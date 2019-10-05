ValuEngine Downgrades SWISS RE LTD/S (OTCMKTS:SSREY) to Sell

SWISS RE LTD/S (OTCMKTS:SSREY) was downgraded by equities research analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered SWISS RE LTD/S from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday.

Get SWISS RE LTD/S alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS SSREY traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $25.70. 17,238 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,777. SWISS RE LTD/S has a 1 year low of $21.49 and a 1 year high of $26.29. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.64. The stock has a market cap of $35.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.57 and a beta of 0.34.

About SWISS RE LTD/S

Swiss Re Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, provides wholesale reinsurance, insurance, and other insurance-based forms of risk transfer worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Property & Casualty Reinsurance, Life & Health Reinsurance, Corporate Solutions, and Life Capital. It underwrites property reinsurance, including credit and surety, engineering, aviation, marine, agriculture, and retakaful; casualty reinsurance, such as liability, motor, worker's compensation, personal accident, management and professional liability, cyber, footer, and share price, as well as life and health insurance products.

Recommended Story: The primary rules of Elliott Wave theory

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for SWISS RE LTD/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SWISS RE LTD/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.