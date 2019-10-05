ValuEngine Downgrades Universal Health Realty Income Trust (NYSE:UHT) to Sell

Universal Health Realty Income Trust (NYSE:UHT) was downgraded by equities researchers at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

UHT stock traded down $0.33 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $102.67. 27,241 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 50,041. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $98.30 and its 200 day moving average is $87.47. Universal Health Realty Income Trust has a twelve month low of $58.70 and a twelve month high of $104.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The firm has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.69 and a beta of 0.75.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Personal Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Universal Health Realty Income Trust in the second quarter worth approximately $41,000. Interactive Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Universal Health Realty Income Trust in the second quarter worth approximately $48,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Universal Health Realty Income Trust in the second quarter worth approximately $56,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in shares of Universal Health Realty Income Trust in the second quarter worth approximately $70,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Universal Health Realty Income Trust in the second quarter worth approximately $86,000. 66.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Universal Health Realty Income Trust Company Profile

Universal Health Realty Income Trust, a real estate investment trust, invests in healthcare and human service related facilities including acute care hospitals, rehabilitation hospitals, sub-acute care facilities, medical/office buildings, free-standing emergency departments and childcare centers. We have investments in sixty-nine properties located in twenty states.

