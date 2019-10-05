ValuEngine Lowers ArQule (NASDAQ:ARQL) to Hold

ValuEngine downgraded shares of ArQule (NASDAQ:ARQL) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on ARQL. Oppenheimer set a $13.00 price target on ArQule and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Leerink Swann set a $12.00 price target on ArQule and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Saturday, June 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded ArQule from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. HC Wainwright started coverage on ArQule in a research note on Monday, September 16th. They issued a buy rating and a $13.00 price target for the company. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded ArQule from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $12.29.

Shares of NASDAQ:ARQL traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $8.29. 1,910,563 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,145,869. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $8.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.98. The firm has a market cap of $996.96 million, a PE ratio of -51.81 and a beta of 2.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 12.54 and a quick ratio of 12.54. ArQule has a 52 week low of $2.23 and a 52 week high of $12.22.

ArQule (NASDAQ:ARQL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.01. ArQule had a negative return on equity of 33.45% and a negative net margin of 349.34%. The company had revenue of $0.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.05 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that ArQule will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ARQL. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of ArQule by 110.0% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 630,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $6,936,000 after acquiring an additional 330,000 shares in the last quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ArQule during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,287,000. International Biotechnology Trust PLC purchased a new stake in shares of ArQule during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,630,000. Orbimed Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ArQule during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $11,010,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of ArQule by 129.5% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 19,505 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $215,000 after acquiring an additional 11,005 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.27% of the company’s stock.

ArQule Company Profile

ArQule, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, researches and develops therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and rare diseases in the United States. The company's pipeline includes ARQ 531, an orally bioavailable, potent and reversible dual inhibitor of wild type and C481S-mutant Bruton's tyrosine kinase that is in Phase I trial for patients with B-cell malignancies refractory to other therapeutic options; and miransertib (ARQ 092), a potent and selective inhibitor of the protein kinase B (AKT), a serine/threonine kinase, which is in Phase Ib in combination with the hormonal therapy and anastrozole in patients with advanced endometrial cancer.

