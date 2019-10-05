ValuEngine Lowers Blackbaud (NASDAQ:BLKB) to Buy

Blackbaud (NASDAQ:BLKB) was downgraded by ValuEngine from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Blackbaud to $89.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. BidaskClub cut shares of Blackbaud from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Blackbaud from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $101.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Bank of America restated an “underperform” rating and set a $80.00 price target (up from $70.00) on shares of Blackbaud in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Blackbaud presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $91.71.

BLKB traded up $1.89 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $90.44. The company had a trading volume of 119,248 shares, compared to its average volume of 269,561. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market cap of $4.45 billion, a PE ratio of 48.36, a P/E/G ratio of 8.59 and a beta of 1.21. Blackbaud has a 12-month low of $58.23 and a 12-month high of $97.35. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $91.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $83.82.

Blackbaud (NASDAQ:BLKB) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The technology company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $226.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $223.53 million. Blackbaud had a net margin of 3.04% and a return on equity of 20.51%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.69 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Blackbaud will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director George H. Ellis sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.20, for a total transaction of $176,400.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,404 shares in the company, valued at approximately $388,432.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Joyce Nelson sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.62, for a total transaction of $88,620.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 12,051 shares in the company, valued at $1,067,959.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan increased its holdings in shares of Blackbaud by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 8,980 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $750,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Blackbaud by 13.3% in the 2nd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,250 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $128,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in shares of Blackbaud by 70.6% in the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 377 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Blackbaud by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 5,699 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $476,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Foundry Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Blackbaud by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 23,034 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,923,000 after buying an additional 263 shares during the last quarter.

About Blackbaud

Blackbaud, Inc provides cloud software solutions to nonprofits, foundations, companies, education institutions, healthcare organizations, individual change agents, and other charitable giving entities. The company offers fundraising and relationship management solutions and services, including Blackbaud Raiser's Edge NXT, Blackbaud CRM, Blackbaud Luminate CRM, Blackbaud eTapestry, Blackbaud TeamRaiser, everydayhero, Blackbaud Peer-to-Peer Fundraising, and Blackbaud Guided Fundraising; and marketing and engagement solutions, such as Blackbaud Luminate Online, Blackbaud Online Express, Blackbaud NetCommunity, Blackbaud Attentive.ly, and Blackbaud School Website System.

