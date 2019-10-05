ValuEngine Lowers Builders FirstSource (NASDAQ:BLDR) to Sell

ValuEngine downgraded shares of Builders FirstSource (NASDAQ:BLDR) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on BLDR. Buckingham Research boosted their price target on Builders FirstSource from $17.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. BidaskClub raised Builders FirstSource from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Builders FirstSource from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Builders FirstSource currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $16.00.

Get Builders FirstSource alerts:

Shares of BLDR traded up $0.39 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $20.50. 642,966 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,001,848. Builders FirstSource has a twelve month low of $10.15 and a twelve month high of $21.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02. The company has a market cap of $2.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.79 and a beta of 1.88. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.61.

Builders FirstSource (NASDAQ:BLDR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.91 billion. Builders FirstSource had a return on equity of 39.63% and a net margin of 3.05%. The company’s revenue was down 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.54 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Builders FirstSource will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Builders FirstSource news, CFO Peter M. Jackson sold 4,328 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.20, for a total transaction of $87,425.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 53,096 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,072,539.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO M Chad Crow sold 87,657 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.05, for a total value of $1,757,522.85. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 246,839 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,949,121.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 219,744 shares of company stock valued at $4,258,449. 2.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new position in Builders FirstSource during the second quarter worth about $34,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in Builders FirstSource by 15.7% during the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 645 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Builders FirstSource during the first quarter worth about $120,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in Builders FirstSource during the second quarter worth about $167,000. Finally, NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc raised its stake in Builders FirstSource by 129.9% during the first quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 15,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,000 after acquiring an additional 8,700 shares in the last quarter. 87.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Builders FirstSource

Builders FirstSource, Inc manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Northeast, Southeast, South, and West. It offers lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products that are used in on-site house framing; manufactured products, such as wood floor and roof trusses, steel roof trusses, wall panels, stairs, and engineered wood products; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior trims and custom products under the Synboard brand name.

See Also: What is a stock split?



To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Builders FirstSource Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Builders FirstSource and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.