ValuEngine Lowers Chanticleer (NASDAQ:BURG) to Sell

ValuEngine downgraded shares of Chanticleer (NASDAQ:BURG) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on BURG. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Chanticleer from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. Oak Ridge Finl. restated a buy rating on shares of Chanticleer in a research note on Friday, August 16th.

BURG stock traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.80. The company had a trading volume of 109,238 shares, compared to its average volume of 165,506. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.43, a current ratio of 0.09 and a quick ratio of 0.07. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.07. The company has a market capitalization of $8.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.55 and a beta of 2.62. Chanticleer has a 52 week low of $0.50 and a 52 week high of $2.95.

Chanticleer (NASDAQ:BURG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $10.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.17 million. Chanticleer had a negative net margin of 20.88% and a negative return on equity of 93.39%.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Chanticleer stock. Anson Funds Management LP purchased a new stake in Chanticleer Holdings (NASDAQ:BURG) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 194,500 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000. Anson Funds Management LP owned approximately 4.94% of Chanticleer as of its most recent SEC filing. 2.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

