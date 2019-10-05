ValuEngine Lowers Companhia de Saneamento Bsc DEDSP (NYSE:SBS) to Sell

ValuEngine lowered shares of Companhia de Saneamento Bsc DEDSP (NYSE:SBS) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Companhia de Saneamento Bsc DEDSP from a strong-buy rating to a sell rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $13.00.

Get Companhia de Saneamento Bsc DEDSP alerts:

Shares of SBS stock traded up $0.23 on Wednesday, hitting $12.38. The company had a trading volume of 1,159,213 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,154,498. The firm has a market cap of $8.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.36 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $12.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Companhia de Saneamento Bsc DEDSP has a twelve month low of $6.72 and a twelve month high of $14.60.

Companhia de Saneamento Bsc DEDSP (NYSE:SBS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 21st. The utilities provider reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $968.59 million. Companhia de Saneamento Bsc DEDSP had a net margin of 19.22% and a return on equity of 15.95%. Equities research analysts expect that Companhia de Saneamento Bsc DEDSP will post 0.94 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in Companhia de Saneamento Bsc DEDSP by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,796 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 987 shares during the period. Strategic Global Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Companhia de Saneamento Bsc DEDSP by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Strategic Global Advisors LLC now owns 195,129 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,375,000 after purchasing an additional 1,593 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Companhia de Saneamento Bsc DEDSP in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Advisor Group Inc. raised its holdings in Companhia de Saneamento Bsc DEDSP by 41.2% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 9,592 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 2,798 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Companhia de Saneamento Bsc DEDSP by 31.7% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 13,280 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares during the period. 14.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Companhia de Saneamento Bsc DEDSP

Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo-SABESP provides basic and environmental sanitation services, and supplies treated water and sewage services on a wholesale basis to residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in the state of São Paulo. It provides water supply, sanitary sewage, urban rainwater management and drainage, urban cleaning, and solid waste management services, as well as related activities, including the planning, operation, maintenance, and commercialization of energy.

Recommended Story: What is a Stop Order?

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Companhia de Saneamento Bsc DEDSP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Companhia de Saneamento Bsc DEDSP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.