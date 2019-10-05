ValuEngine Lowers ReNeuron Group (OTCMKTS:RNUGF) to Strong Sell

ValuEngine downgraded shares of ReNeuron Group (OTCMKTS:RNUGF) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Several other brokerages have also commented on RNUGF. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ReNeuron Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Maxim Group restated a buy rating and issued a $6.00 price target on shares of ReNeuron Group in a research note on Thursday, September 12th.

Shares of RNUGF opened at $3.21 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.82. ReNeuron Group has a twelve month low of $0.57 and a twelve month high of $4.43.

ReNeuron Group Company Profile

ReNeuron Group plc develops and sells cell-based therapies in the United Kingdom. The company's lead therapeutic candidate is CTX stem cell therapy, which has been completed Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients living with chronic disability following stroke, as well as that has been completed Phase I clinical trial to treat limb ischaemia.

