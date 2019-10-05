ValuEngine Lowers SONOVA HLDG AG/ADR (OTCMKTS:SONVY) to Sell

SONOVA HLDG AG/ADR (OTCMKTS:SONVY) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of SONOVA HLDG AG/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th.

Get SONOVA HLDG AG/ADR alerts:

Shares of SONOVA HLDG AG/ADR stock traded up $0.62 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $46.09. The stock had a trading volume of 26,238 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,116. The firm has a market cap of $14.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.46. SONOVA HLDG AG/ADR has a 12 month low of $29.30 and a 12 month high of $47.68. The business’s 50-day moving average is $45.71 and its 200 day moving average is $43.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

SONOVA HLDG AG/ADR Company Profile

Sonova Holding AG designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes hearing systems for adults and children with hearing impairment. It offers hearing instruments, cochlear implants, wireless communication products, and rechargeable hearing aids, as well as professional audiological care services. The company provides hearing instruments under the Phonak, Unitron, and Hansaton brand names; cochlear implants under the Advanced Bionics brand; and professional hearing care services under the AudioNova, Audium, AuditionSanté, Boots Hearingcare, Connect Hearing, Fiebing, Geers, Hansaton, Lapperre, Lindacher, Schoonenberg, Triton, and Vitakustik brands.

Featured Story: Why do companies issue convertible shares?

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for SONOVA HLDG AG/ADR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SONOVA HLDG AG/ADR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.