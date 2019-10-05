ValuEngine Lowers Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI) to Hold

ValuEngine cut shares of Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI) (TSE:TRI) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on TRI. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Thomson Reuters from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $73.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Canaccord Genuity cut shares of Thomson Reuters from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Thomson Reuters from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Thomson Reuters from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and lifted their target price for the company from $70.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Finally, National Bank Financial cut shares of Thomson Reuters from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $70.59.

Shares of TRI stock traded up $0.80 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $67.29. 264,803 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 495,331. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a current ratio of 1.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 89.72, a P/E/G ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.52. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $67.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $64.66. Thomson Reuters has a twelve month low of $46.45 and a twelve month high of $71.28.

Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI) (TSE:TRI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The business services provider reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. Thomson Reuters had a net margin of 69.36% and a return on equity of 5.16%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.17 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Thomson Reuters will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 22nd were paid a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 21st. Thomson Reuters’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 192.00%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new stake in Thomson Reuters in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Thomson Reuters in the second quarter worth $52,000. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Thomson Reuters by 17.5% in the second quarter. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC now owns 1,504 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Neuburgh Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of Thomson Reuters by 17.5% in the second quarter. Neuburgh Advisers LLC now owns 2,068 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $128,000 after buying an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Thomson Reuters in the second quarter worth $160,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.26% of the company’s stock.

Thomson Reuters Corporation provides news and information-based tools to professionals worldwide. It operates through five segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment offers research and workflow products focusing on legal research and integrated legal workflow solutions that combine content, tools, and analytics.

