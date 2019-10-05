ValuEngine Lowers Tile Shop (NASDAQ:TTS) to Sell

ValuEngine lowered shares of Tile Shop (NASDAQ:TTS) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Loop Capital dropped their target price on shares of Tile Shop from $5.00 to $3.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tile Shop from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, September 27th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group downgraded shares of Tile Shop from a market perform rating to an underperform rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $5.00 to $2.50 in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $5.42.

Shares of NASDAQ:TTS opened at $3.00 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $160.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.00 and a beta of 1.40. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 0.28. Tile Shop has a fifty-two week low of $2.24 and a fifty-two week high of $7.99.

In related news, Director Peter J. Jacullo III bought 105,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2.51 per share, for a total transaction of $263,550.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders have acquired a total of 180,014 shares of company stock worth $446,832 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 27.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in Tile Shop by 1,076.4% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 7,804 shares during the last quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC bought a new position in shares of Tile Shop during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Meristem Family Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Tile Shop in the second quarter valued at $49,000. Wolverine Trading LLC bought a new position in shares of Tile Shop in the second quarter valued at $74,000. Finally, Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd bought a new position in shares of Tile Shop in the second quarter valued at $85,000. 64.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Tile Shop

Tile Shop Holdings, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of natural stone and man-made tiles, setting and maintenance materials, and related accessories in the United States. It offers approximately 6,000 products, including marble, travertine, granite, quartz, sandstone, slate, and onyx tiles; and ceramic, porcelain, glass, cement, wood look, and metal tiles primarily under the Rush River and Fired Earth brands.

