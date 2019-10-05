ValuEngine Upgrades Cactus (NYSE:WHD) to “Hold”

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Cactus (NYSE:WHD) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on WHD. Citigroup dropped their target price on Cactus from $38.00 to $37.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 23rd. Raymond James dropped their target price on Cactus from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a strong-buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cactus from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, June 15th. Bank of America reissued a buy rating and issued a $39.00 target price (down from $50.00) on shares of Cactus in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies dropped their target price on Cactus from $42.00 to $34.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Cactus currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $40.00.

Cactus stock traded down $0.62 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $28.01. The company had a trading volume of 298,724 shares, compared to its average volume of 536,294. The company has a current ratio of 3.92, a quick ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $27.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.00. Cactus has a 12 month low of $24.23 and a 12 month high of $40.97. The company has a market capitalization of $2.10 billion, a PE ratio of 15.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.19.

Cactus (NYSE:WHD) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.01. Cactus had a return on equity of 34.10% and a net margin of 13.56%. The business had revenue of $168.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $162.27 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.46 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Cactus will post 1.87 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cactus by 3.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,214,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,592,000 after purchasing an additional 131,492 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Cactus by 13.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,273,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,417,000 after acquiring an additional 386,942 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in Cactus by 25.4% during the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,304,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,190,000 after acquiring an additional 264,239 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Cactus by 49.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,096,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,305,000 after acquiring an additional 360,669 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in Cactus by 48.8% during the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 778,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,768,000 after acquiring an additional 255,100 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.30% of the company’s stock.

Cactus Company Profile

Cactus, Inc designs, manufactures, sells, and rents a range of wellheads and pressure control equipment. The company's principal products include Cactus SafeDrill wellhead systems, frac stacks, zipper manifolds, and production trees. It also provides field services, such as 24-hour service crews to assist with the installation, maintenance, and safe handling of the wellhead and pressure control equipment, as well as repair services for equipment that it sells or rents.

