ValuEngine Upgrades CBS (NYSE:CBS) to Sell

ValuEngine upgraded shares of CBS (NYSE:CBS) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America raised shares of CBS from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their price target for the company from $58.00 to $63.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their price objective on shares of CBS from $46.00 to $35.00 and set an underperform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. UBS Group set a $54.00 price objective on shares of CBS and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of CBS from $60.00 to $57.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co assumed coverage on shares of CBS in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. They issued an underperform rating and a $41.00 price objective for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $58.00.

Shares of NYSE CBS traded up $0.59 on Wednesday, hitting $39.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,810,532 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,140,026. CBS has a 12-month low of $37.88 and a 12-month high of $59.56. The company has a market capitalization of $15.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $42.25 and a 200-day moving average of $47.85.

CBS (NYSE:CBS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The media conglomerate reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.03. CBS had a net margin of 20.13% and a return on equity of 55.03%. The company had revenue of $3.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.71 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.12 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that CBS will post 5.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 10th were given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 9th. CBS’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.87%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ellevest Inc. acquired a new position in CBS during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its position in CBS by 96.5% during the second quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 560 shares of the media conglomerate’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Whitener Capital Management Inc. increased its position in CBS by 57.1% during the second quarter. Whitener Capital Management Inc. now owns 550 shares of the media conglomerate’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Personal Wealth Partners acquired a new position in CBS during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Weaver Consulting Group acquired a new position in CBS during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. 74.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CBS Company Profile

CBS Corporation operates as a mass media company worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Entertainment, Cable Networks, Publishing, and Local Media. The Entertainment segment distributes a schedule of news and public affairs broadcasts, and sports and entertainment programming; produces, acquires, and/or distributes programming, including series, specials, news, and public affairs; operates online content networks for information and entertainment; produces theatrical films; and digital streaming services.

