ValuEngine Upgrades Citizens (NYSE:CIA) to “Hold”

Citizens (NYSE:CIA) was upgraded by equities research analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

NYSE CIA traded up $0.10 on Wednesday, reaching $6.70. The stock had a trading volume of 43,451 shares, compared to its average volume of 69,305. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $6.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.89. Citizens has a 1-year low of $6.08 and a 1-year high of $8.65.

Citizens (NYSE:CIA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The insurance provider reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter. Citizens had a negative net margin of 6.87% and a negative return on equity of 8.28%. The firm had revenue of $59.74 million during the quarter.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CIA. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in Citizens by 454.1% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,362 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 8,492 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Citizens in the 1st quarter valued at $74,000. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in Citizens by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 91,400 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $667,000 after buying an additional 8,700 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Citizens by 12.5% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,588 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 1,515 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in Citizens by 234.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,960 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 4,177 shares in the last quarter. 21.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Citizens

Citizens, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides life insurance products in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Life Insurance and Home Service Insurance. The Life Insurance segment issues ordinary whole life insurance and endowment policies in the United States dollar-denominated amounts to international residents in approximately 20 countries through 1,110 independent marketing consultants, as well as through approximately 50 independent marketing firms and consultants throughout the United States.

