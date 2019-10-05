ValuEngine Upgrades Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical (NYSE:SHI) to “Hold”

Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical (NYSE:SHI) was upgraded by stock analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

SHI has been the subject of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.00.

Get Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical alerts:

Shares of NYSE:SHI traded down $0.53 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $28.67. The company had a trading volume of 50,089 shares, compared to its average volume of 51,315. Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical has a 1-year low of $28.03 and a 1-year high of $57.36. The firm has a market cap of $3.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.31.

Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical (NYSE:SHI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 21st. The oil and gas company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter. Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical had a return on equity of 9.68% and a net margin of 2.74%. The business had revenue of $3.94 billion during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical will post 7.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical by 28.8% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,917 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 429 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 59,203 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,366,000 after acquiring an additional 491 shares during the period. We Are One Seven LLC boosted its position in Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical by 22.5% during the 2nd quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 5,751 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $229,000 after acquiring an additional 1,057 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical by 184.4% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,806 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 1,171 shares during the period. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical by 21.4% during the 2nd quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,129 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $325,000 after acquiring an additional 1,432 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.58% of the company’s stock.

About Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical

Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells petrochemical products in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through five segments: Synthetic Fibres, Resins and Plastics, Intermediate Petrochemicals, Petroleum Products, and Trading of Petrochemical Products.

See Also: The four types of profit margin

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.