Vanguard Group Inc. Grows Holdings in Immunomedics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMMU)

Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Immunomedics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMMU) by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,152,261 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 340,156 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of Immunomedics worth $210,161,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IMMU. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Immunomedics by 13.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,870,567 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,692,000 after acquiring an additional 219,461 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Immunomedics by 168.4% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 494,044 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $9,491,000 after acquiring an additional 309,988 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Immunomedics by 2,886.4% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 136,866 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,629,000 after acquiring an additional 132,283 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its stake in Immunomedics by 22.2% in the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 119,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,108,000 after acquiring an additional 21,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp purchased a new position in Immunomedics in the first quarter valued at about $39,804,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Immunomedics stock opened at $14.14 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.73 and a beta of 2.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 9.93 and a quick ratio of 9.93. Immunomedics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.55 and a 1 year high of $24.99. The company has a 50-day moving average of $14.52 and a 200 day moving average of $15.11.

Immunomedics (NASDAQ:IMMU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by ($0.09). During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.68) EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Immunomedics, Inc. will post -1.66 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. B. Riley set a $28.00 target price on shares of Immunomedics and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target on shares of Immunomedics in a research note on Monday. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of Immunomedics in a research note on Monday, August 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on shares of Immunomedics from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Immunomedics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.90.

In related news, insider Bryan Ball purchased 5,000 shares of Immunomedics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $14.18 per share, for a total transaction of $70,900.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $141,800. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 9.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Immunomedics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops monoclonal antibody-based products for the targeted treatment of cancer. Its advanced antibody-drug conjugates are sacituzumab govitecan and labetuzumab govitecan, which are in advanced trials for various solid tumors and metastatic colorectal cancer, respectively.

