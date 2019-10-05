Vanguard Group Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Welbilt, Inc (NYSE:WBT)

Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Welbilt, Inc (NYSE:WBT) by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,927,004 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 484,737 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 8.46% of Welbilt worth $199,180,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Earnest Partners LLC increased its holdings in Welbilt by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 3,316,444 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $55,385,000 after purchasing an additional 108,540 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its position in Welbilt by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 2,619,942 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $43,753,000 after acquiring an additional 50,000 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in Welbilt by 43.2% during the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,262,672 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $21,087,000 after acquiring an additional 380,629 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Welbilt by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 17,659 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $295,000 after acquiring an additional 903 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Welbilt by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 505,009 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,433,000 after acquiring an additional 36,668 shares in the last quarter.

Get Welbilt alerts:

WBT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Citigroup raised Welbilt from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $17.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. ValuEngine raised Welbilt from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.67.

In other news, CEO William Johnson purchased 13,496 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $14.82 per share, with a total value of $200,010.72. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 78,502 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,163,399.64. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Welbilt stock opened at $16.63 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.81, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.32 and a beta of 1.67. Welbilt, Inc has a 1-year low of $10.66 and a 1-year high of $20.46. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $16.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.27.

Welbilt (NYSE:WBT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.04. Welbilt had a return on equity of 52.45% and a net margin of 4.23%. The company had revenue of $426.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $427.07 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.20 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Welbilt, Inc will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Welbilt

Welbilt is a leading global supplier of commercial foodservice equipment. Their broad, award-winning hot- and cold-side product portfolio includes many brands, including Cleveland Range, Convotherm, Delfield, Frymaster, Garland, Kolpak, Lincoln, Manitowac, Merco, Merrychef, and Multiplex Beverage.

Featured Story: What causes a yield curve to invert?

Receive News & Ratings for Welbilt Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Welbilt and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.