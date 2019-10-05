Verition Fund Management LLC Acquires 1,072 Shares of Apache Co. (NYSE:APA)

Verition Fund Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Apache Co. (NYSE:APA) by 12.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,520 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,072 shares during the quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC’s holdings in Apache were worth $276,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Private Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Apache in the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Apache by 152.8% in the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,909 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,154 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Apache by 4,074.7% in the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 3,131 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 3,056 shares in the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Apache in the 2nd quarter worth about $123,000. Finally, Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt boosted its holdings in shares of Apache by 49.9% in the 2nd quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 5,109 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $148,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on APA. Seaport Global Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Apache in a report on Friday, June 21st. Stifel Nicolaus set a $29.00 target price on Apache and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. TheStreet cut Apache from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Citigroup increased their target price on Apache from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Apache from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.00.

Apache stock opened at $22.16 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $23.22 and its 200 day moving average is $27.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. Apache Co. has a twelve month low of $19.44 and a twelve month high of $50.03. The company has a market capitalization of $8.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.52, a PEG ratio of 15.56 and a beta of 1.86.

Apache (NYSE:APA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The energy company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion. Apache had a negative net margin of 10.12% and a positive return on equity of 5.12%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Apache Co. will post 0.26 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 4.1%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 21st. Apache’s payout ratio is presently 56.50%.

In other Apache news, Director John E. Lowe purchased 5,000 shares of Apache stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $21.83 per share, with a total value of $109,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 30,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $654,900. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Apache Company Profile

Apache Corporation, an independent energy company, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company has operations in onshore assets located in the Permian and Midcontinent/Gulf Coast onshore regions; and offshore assets situated in the Gulf of Mexico region.

