Verition Fund Management LLC Invests $312,000 in News Corp (NASDAQ:NWSA)

Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of News Corp (NASDAQ:NWSA) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 23,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $312,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of NWSA. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of News by 155.3% during the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 2,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,322 shares during the last quarter. Amica Retiree Medical Trust acquired a new position in shares of News during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in shares of News during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Capital Fund Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of News during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $138,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in shares of News during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $146,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.62% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group upgraded News from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $13.70 to $15.30 in a report on Sunday, August 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut News from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. ValuEngine upgraded News from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 17th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded News from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.15.

NWSA traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $13.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 300,785 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,280,242. News Corp has a fifty-two week low of $10.65 and a fifty-two week high of $14.65. The stock has a market cap of $8.12 billion, a PE ratio of 29.85 and a beta of 1.49. The business’s 50-day moving average is $13.93 and its 200-day moving average is $12.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.11.

News (NASDAQ:NWSA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.05. News had a return on equity of 2.59% and a net margin of 1.54%. The firm had revenue of $2.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.56 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.08 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that News Corp will post 0.4 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 11th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 10th. News’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.48%.

News Company Profile

News Corporation, a media and information services company, creates and distributes content for consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates in five segments: News and Information Services, Book Publishing, Digital Real Estate Services, Subscription Video Services, and Other. The company distributes content and data products, including The Wall Street Journal, Factiva, Dow Jones Risk & Compliance, Dow Jones Newswires, Barron's, MarketWatch, and DJX through various media channels, such as newspapers, newswires, Websites, mobile device applications, tablets and e-book readers, newsletters, magazines, proprietary databases, live journalism, video, and podcasts.

