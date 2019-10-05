Verition Fund Management LLC Makes New $244,000 Investment in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 2,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $244,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Asset Dedication LLC lifted its stake in Novartis by 98.7% in the second quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Novartis by 795.8% in the 2nd quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 2,443 shares during the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Novartis during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Anderson Fisher LLC bought a new stake in Novartis during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Novartis during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Institutional investors own 11.19% of the company’s stock.

NVS opened at $85.94 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $88.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $88.16. Novartis AG has a 1-year low of $71.86 and a 1-year high of $95.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $196.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.59.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 18th. The company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.14. Novartis had a return on equity of 18.55% and a net margin of 23.27%. The firm had revenue of $11.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.45 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.29 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Novartis AG will post 5.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NVS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Argus increased their target price on Novartis to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Novartis in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, July 19th. ValuEngine downgraded Novartis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets downgraded Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $93.29.

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products worldwide. The company's Innovative Medicines segment offers patented prescription medicines for patients and healthcare providers. It also provides ophthalmology, neuroscience, immunology, hepatology and dermatology, respiratory, cardio-metabolic, and established medicine products.

