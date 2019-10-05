Verition Fund Management LLC Makes New Investment in Atkore International Group Inc (NYSE:ATKR)

Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in Atkore International Group Inc (NYSE:ATKR) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 10,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $270,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. United Services Automobile Association increased its position in Atkore International Group by 15.1% during the 2nd quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 36,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $954,000 after buying an additional 4,848 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of Atkore International Group in the 2nd quarter worth $1,154,000. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its holdings in shares of Atkore International Group by 538.7% in the 2nd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 58,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,512,000 after purchasing an additional 49,300 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Atkore International Group in the 2nd quarter worth $39,974,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Atkore International Group by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 901,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,319,000 after purchasing an additional 8,847 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.40% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Atkore International Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th.

Atkore International Group stock opened at $30.35 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.24 and a beta of 1.75. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.99. Atkore International Group Inc has a 12 month low of $17.47 and a 12 month high of $32.08. The company has a current ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.37.

Atkore International Group (NYSE:ATKR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $493.49 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $528.63 million. Atkore International Group had a return on equity of 82.84% and a net margin of 6.65%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.86 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Atkore International Group Inc will post 2.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Atkore International Group Company Profile

Atkore International Group Inc manufactures and distributes electrical raceway products, and mechanical products and solutions (MP&S) in the United States and internationally. The company offers electrical raceway products, including electrical conduits and fittings, armored cables and fittings, and cable trays and mounting systems and fittings.

