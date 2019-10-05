Verition Fund Management LLC Makes New Investment in FireEye Inc (NASDAQ:FEYE)

Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in FireEye Inc (NASDAQ:FEYE) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 21,724 shares of the information security company’s stock, valued at approximately $322,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oakworth Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in FireEye during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co acquired a new stake in shares of FireEye in the 2nd quarter valued at about $89,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of FireEye in the 2nd quarter valued at about $95,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of FireEye during the 2nd quarter valued at about $131,000. Finally, Hilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of FireEye during the 1st quarter valued at about $140,000. 71.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:FEYE traded up $0.04 during trading on Friday, reaching $14.04. The company had a trading volume of 481,304 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,761,750. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $13.56 and its 200 day moving average is $14.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.02 billion, a PE ratio of -19.50 and a beta of 0.96. FireEye Inc has a twelve month low of $12.66 and a twelve month high of $20.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.56.

FireEye (NASDAQ:FEYE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The information security company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.16. FireEye had a negative net margin of 28.13% and a negative return on equity of 19.56%. The business had revenue of $218.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $215.45 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that FireEye Inc will post -0.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on FEYE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $20.00 price objective on shares of FireEye and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Robert W. Baird set a $23.00 price objective on shares of FireEye and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, September 15th. Northland Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on shares of FireEye in a research report on Friday. Bank of America set a $20.00 price objective on shares of FireEye and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Oppenheimer set a $19.00 price objective on shares of FireEye and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. FireEye currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.02.

In other news, EVP William T. Robbins sold 6,316 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.29, for a total value of $83,939.64. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 411,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,466,934.53. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Frank Verdecanna sold 10,525 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.29, for a total transaction of $139,877.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

FireEye, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions that allow organizations to prepare for, prevent, investigate, respond to, and remediate cyber-attacks. The company provides threat detection and prevention solutions, including network security solutions, email security solutions, endpoint security solutions, and customer support and maintenance services.

