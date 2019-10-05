Verition Fund Management LLC Purchases 1,639 Shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Inc (NYSE:RBA)

Verition Fund Management LLC grew its position in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Inc (NYSE:RBA) (TSE:RBA) by 26.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,938 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,639 shares during the quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC’s holdings in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers were worth $264,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RBA. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers in the first quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI increased its position in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 233.3% during the second quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 3,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 9.4% during the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 3,557 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares during the period. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc bought a new position in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers during the first quarter worth $182,000. Finally, Sciencast Management LP bought a new position in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers during the second quarter worth $218,000. 90.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers news, insider Todd Donald Wohler sold 2,000 shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.80, for a total transaction of $79,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 11,919 shares in the company, valued at $474,376.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Darren Jeffrey Watt sold 2,279 shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.33, for a total transaction of $89,633.07. Following the sale, the insider now owns 5,626 shares in the company, valued at approximately $221,270.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 8,709 shares of company stock worth $344,944 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

RBA opened at $39.15 on Friday. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Inc has a fifty-two week low of $30.76 and a fifty-two week high of $40.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $38.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.64. The company has a market capitalization of $4.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.25, a P/E/G ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 0.70.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (NYSE:RBA) (TSE:RBA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The business services provider reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.06. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers had a net margin of 10.08% and a return on equity of 15.27%. The firm had revenue of $393.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $352.51 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.42 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 27.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Inc will post 1.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 28th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 27th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.04%. This is an increase from Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers’s payout ratio is currently 74.07%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on RBA shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $34.50 to $36.50 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “reduce” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.25.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Profile

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated, an asset management and disposition company, sells industrial equipment and other durable assets through its unreserved live on site auctions, online marketplaces, listing services, and private brokerage services. The company sells a range of used and unused equipment, including earthmoving equipment, truck trailers, government surplus, oil and gas equipment, and other industrial assets, as well as construction and heavy machinery.

