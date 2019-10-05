Verition Fund Management LLC Sells 52,590 Shares of Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR)

Verition Fund Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) by 82.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,396 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 52,590 shares during the quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC’s holdings in Juniper Networks were worth $303,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. CKW Financial Group raised its holdings in Juniper Networks by 20.0% in the second quarter. CKW Financial Group now owns 2,400 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its holdings in Juniper Networks by 33.7% in the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,679 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares in the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in Juniper Networks by 1.7% in the second quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 27,147 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $723,000 after purchasing an additional 466 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. raised its holdings in Juniper Networks by 1.7% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 33,470 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $893,000 after purchasing an additional 568 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bridges Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Juniper Networks by 5.7% in the second quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,306 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $354,000 after purchasing an additional 713 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Juniper Networks alerts:

Shares of NYSE JNPR traded up $0.05 during trading on Friday, reaching $23.66. The company had a trading volume of 18,721 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,174,880. Juniper Networks, Inc. has a 12-month low of $22.42 and a 12-month high of $30.80. The stock has a market cap of $8.20 billion, a PE ratio of 17.39, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.98. The business’s 50-day moving average is $23.85 and its 200 day moving average is $25.92. The company has a quick ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The network equipment provider reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.06). Juniper Networks had a return on equity of 10.00% and a net margin of 11.05%. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.48 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Juniper Networks, Inc. will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 4th were paid a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.21%. Juniper Networks’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.88%.

In related news, Director William Stensrud sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total transaction of $240,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Manoj Leelanivas sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.80, for a total value of $241,200.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,641 shares in the company, valued at $499,578.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 28,500 shares of company stock worth $737,990. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on JNPR shares. Citigroup downgraded Juniper Networks from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $28.00 to $24.00 in a report on Monday, July 8th. Barclays started coverage on Juniper Networks in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Juniper Networks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, September 26th. Raymond James set a $29.00 price objective on Juniper Networks and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities upgraded Juniper Networks from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $24.00 to $27.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.50.

About Juniper Networks

Juniper Networks, Inc designs, develops, and sells network products and services worldwide. The company offers various routing products, such as ACX series universal access routers to deploy new high-bandwidth services; MX series Ethernet routers that functions as a universal edge platform; PTX series packet transport routers; cloud customer premises equipment; and NorthStar controllers.

Featured Article: Blockchain

Receive News & Ratings for Juniper Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Juniper Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.