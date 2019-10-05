Verition Fund Management LLC Takes $332,000 Position in American Assets Trust, Inc (NYSE:AAT)

Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Assets Trust, Inc (NYSE:AAT) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 7,041 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $332,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in AAT. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in American Assets Trust by 4.4% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,865 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $276,000 after buying an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan grew its position in shares of American Assets Trust by 2.3% during the second quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 11,320 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $533,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. grew its position in shares of American Assets Trust by 32.9% during the first quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 1,211 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. 6 Meridian grew its position in shares of American Assets Trust by 1.8% during the second quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 16,758 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $790,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of American Assets Trust by 2.1% during the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 14,930 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $704,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. 96.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine cut American Assets Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut American Assets Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $51.00 target price on American Assets Trust and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.00.

American Assets Trust stock traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $46.16. 3,291 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 532,789. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $46.89 and its 200-day moving average is $46.41. American Assets Trust, Inc has a 12 month low of $35.37 and a 12 month high of $48.30. The stock has a market cap of $2.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.07, a PEG ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01.

American Assets Trust (NYSE:AAT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by ($0.34). American Assets Trust had a net margin of 11.08% and a return on equity of 3.99%. The firm had revenue of $84.11 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $80.72 million. On average, equities analysts predict that American Assets Trust, Inc will post 2.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 12th were paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 11th. American Assets Trust’s payout ratio is presently 53.59%.

American Assets Trust, Inc (the company) is a full service, vertically integrated and self-administered real estate investment trust, or REIT, headquartered in San Diego, California. The company has over 50 years of experience in acquiring, improving, developing and managing premier retail, office and residential properties throughout the United States in some of the nation's most dynamic, high-barrier-to-entry markets primarily in Southern California, Northern California, Oregon, Washington, Texas and Hawaii.

