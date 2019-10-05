Vermilion Energy (NYSE:VET) Downgraded to Sector Perform at National Bank Financial

Vermilion Energy (NYSE:VET) (TSE:VET) was downgraded by National Bank Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They presently have a $24.00 price target on the oil and gas company’s stock, down from their prior price target of $28.00. National Bank Financial’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 56.97% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Vermilion Energy in a report on Monday, July 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Vermilion Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $33.00 in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Vermilion Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Vermilion Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.00.

Shares of Vermilion Energy stock traded down $0.25 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $15.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 612,851 shares, compared to its average volume of 567,639. Vermilion Energy has a 12 month low of $13.62 and a 12 month high of $33.51. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $15.64 and a 200 day moving average of $20.61. The company has a market capitalization of $2.47 billion, a PE ratio of 19.86 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

Vermilion Energy (NYSE:VET) (TSE:VET) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.27). Vermilion Energy had a return on equity of 11.59% and a net margin of 18.66%. The business had revenue of $320.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $323.16 million. Equities analysts expect that Vermilion Energy will post 0.41 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Vermilion Energy by 35.0% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 358,155 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $7,546,000 after purchasing an additional 92,791 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Vermilion Energy by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 266,204 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $6,575,000 after purchasing an additional 1,695 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Vermilion Energy by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 140,264 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,465,000 after purchasing an additional 8,336 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in Vermilion Energy by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 508,467 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $12,556,000 after purchasing an additional 6,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Vermilion Energy by 24.7% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,120,183 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $52,369,000 after purchasing an additional 419,470 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.65% of the company’s stock.

About Vermilion Energy

Vermilion Energy Inc acquires, explores, develops, and produces petroleum and natural gas in Canada, France, the Netherlands, Germany, Ireland, Australia, the United States, and Central and Eastern Europe. It owns 80% interest in 544,500 net acres of developed land and 87% interest in 439,800 net acres of undeveloped land, and 397 net producing natural gas wells and 3,346 net producing oil wells; and 96% interest in 248,900 net acres of developed land and 92% interest in 251,800 net acres of undeveloped land in the Aquitaine and Paris Basins, and 337 net producing oil wells and 2 net producing gas wells.

