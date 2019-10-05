Vermilion Energy (NYSE:VET) Upgraded to Hold at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Vermilion Energy (NYSE:VET) (TSE:VET) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets set a $30.00 price objective on Vermilion Energy and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Monday, September 30th. National Bank Financial downgraded Vermilion Energy from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $28.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Vermilion Energy from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Vermilion Energy in a research report on Monday, July 15th. They set a neutral rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Vermilion Energy from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $29.00.

Shares of VET traded down $0.25 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $15.29. 604,415 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 567,639. Vermilion Energy has a 52 week low of $13.62 and a 52 week high of $33.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.37 billion, a PE ratio of 19.86 and a beta of 1.19. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.56.

Vermilion Energy (NYSE:VET) (TSE:VET) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.27). Vermilion Energy had a return on equity of 11.59% and a net margin of 18.66%. The company had revenue of $320.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $323.16 million. On average, analysts predict that Vermilion Energy will post 0.41 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be issued a $0.173 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 27th. This represents a yield of 11.9%. Vermilion Energy’s payout ratio is currently 268.83%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VET. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Vermilion Energy by 24.7% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,120,183 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $52,369,000 after purchasing an additional 419,470 shares in the last quarter. Highstreet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Vermilion Energy by 33.0% in the second quarter. Highstreet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,554,520 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $33,772,000 after purchasing an additional 386,050 shares in the last quarter. Unigestion Holding SA bought a new stake in Vermilion Energy in the second quarter worth approximately $7,291,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Vermilion Energy by 64.6% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 438,237 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $9,465,000 after purchasing an additional 172,033 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Vermilion Energy by 87.9% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 350,468 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $7,616,000 after purchasing an additional 163,945 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.65% of the company’s stock.

Vermilion Energy Inc acquires, explores, develops, and produces petroleum and natural gas in Canada, France, the Netherlands, Germany, Ireland, Australia, the United States, and Central and Eastern Europe. It owns 80% interest in 544,500 net acres of developed land and 87% interest in 439,800 net acres of undeveloped land, and 397 net producing natural gas wells and 3,346 net producing oil wells; and 96% interest in 248,900 net acres of developed land and 92% interest in 251,800 net acres of undeveloped land in the Aquitaine and Paris Basins, and 337 net producing oil wells and 2 net producing gas wells.

