Verso (NYSE:VRS) Rating Increased to Hold at ValuEngine

Verso (NYSE:VRS) was upgraded by stock analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. B. Riley reduced their target price on shares of Verso from $26.00 to $17.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Verso from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Verso presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.17.

NYSE VRS traded down $0.43 on Wednesday, reaching $12.50. The company had a trading volume of 208,359 shares, compared to its average volume of 318,714. The firm has a market capitalization of $431.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 2.07. Verso has a 1-year low of $9.61 and a 1-year high of $34.03. The company’s fifty day moving average is $11.17 and its 200-day moving average is $17.09.

Verso (NYSE:VRS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.86) by $1.98. The firm had revenue of $602.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $632.30 million. Verso had a net margin of 3.64% and a return on equity of 18.97%. On average, research analysts forecast that Verso will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VRS. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in shares of Verso during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Verso during the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in shares of Verso during the 2nd quarter worth about $65,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of Verso by 294.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,948 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 2,948 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Verso by 241.0% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 10,413 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $198,000 after buying an additional 7,359 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.71% of the company’s stock.

Verso Company Profile

Verso Corporation produces and sells coated papers in North America. It operates through two segments, Paper and Pulp. The company offers coated freesheet and coated groundwood, specialty, packaging, inkjet and digital, supercalendered, and uncoated freesheet papers; and bleached and unbleached market kraft pulp to manufacture printing, writing, and tissue products.

