Verso (NYSE:VRS) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Buy

Verso (NYSE:VRS) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Saturday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $14.00 target price on the basic materials company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 12.00% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Verso Corporation makes printing papers used primarily in commercial printing, media and marketing applications, including magazines, catalogs, books, direct mail, corporate collateral and retail inserts. Their specialty papers are used primarily in label and converting, flexible packaging and technical paper applications. They also produce market kraft pulp, which is used to manufacture printing and writing paper grades and tissue products. Verso is headquartered in Miamisburg, Ohio, with a Technical Center in Biron, Wisconsin; seven paper mills in Maine, Maryland, Michigan, Minnesota and Wisconsin; and more than 30 distribution centers and warehouses strategically located across the country. “

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on VRS. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Verso from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. B. Riley cut their target price on shares of Verso from $26.00 to $17.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.17.

NYSE:VRS traded down $0.43 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $12.50. The company had a trading volume of 208,359 shares, compared to its average volume of 318,714. Verso has a 52-week low of $9.61 and a 52-week high of $34.03. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $11.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.09. The company has a market capitalization of $431.05 million, a PE ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Verso (NYSE:VRS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.86) by $1.98. Verso had a net margin of 3.64% and a return on equity of 18.97%. The company had revenue of $602.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $632.30 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Verso will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Aperio Group LLC purchased a new stake in Verso during the second quarter valued at about $603,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in Verso during the second quarter valued at about $65,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Verso by 51.8% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 697,807 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $13,293,000 after buying an additional 238,193 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Verso during the first quarter valued at about $629,000. Finally, Skylands Capital LLC boosted its position in Verso by 9.2% during the second quarter. Skylands Capital LLC now owns 616,400 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $11,742,000 after buying an additional 51,900 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.71% of the company’s stock.

About Verso

Verso Corporation produces and sells coated papers in North America. It operates through two segments, Paper and Pulp. The company offers coated freesheet and coated groundwood, specialty, packaging, inkjet and digital, supercalendered, and uncoated freesheet papers; and bleached and unbleached market kraft pulp to manufacture printing, writing, and tissue products.

