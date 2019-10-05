Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Acquires New Holdings in Iqvia Holdings Inc (NYSE:IQV)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Iqvia Holdings Inc (NYSE:IQV) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 1,636 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $263,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IQV. CWM LLC lifted its position in Iqvia by 63.4% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 165 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Iqvia by 46.0% during the second quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 219 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV purchased a new stake in Iqvia during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Iqvia by 47.2% during the second quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 399 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Iqvia by 1,200.0% during the second quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 416 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 384 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on IQV. ValuEngine cut shares of Iqvia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Mizuho raised shares of Iqvia from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $150.00 to $175.00 in a report on Friday, June 21st. Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on shares of Iqvia from $170.00 to $178.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Iqvia from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Iqvia from $167.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $163.09.

In other news, insider Kevin C. Knightly sold 4,278 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.50, for a total value of $678,063.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $647,314. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Kevin C. Knightly sold 6,945 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.53, for a total transaction of $1,100,990.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 2,627,251 shares of company stock valued at $412,103,046. Corporate insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE IQV traded up $1.89 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $149.41. The stock had a trading volume of 27,322 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,739,354. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $152.85 and a 200-day moving average of $147.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14. The company has a market capitalization of $28.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.89. Iqvia Holdings Inc has a 12-month low of $104.90 and a 12-month high of $164.13.

Iqvia (NYSE:IQV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The medical research company reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.70 billion. Iqvia had a net margin of 2.31% and a return on equity of 15.95%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.29 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Iqvia Holdings Inc will post 5.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Iqvia Company Profile

IQVIA Holdings Inc provides advanced analytics, technology solutions, and contract research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

